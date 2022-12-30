Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.

According to 9News, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the fire didn't begin with a single spark. Pelle confirmed earlier reporting by 9News that video evidence and documents suggested the Marshall Fire started in more than one place.

At this time, Pelle declined to discuss other details of the investigation, which is expected to be completed "early in the new year."

According to Pelle, the investigation is in its final stages. He also told 9News investigators recently presented preliminary findings to the Boulder District Attorney.

The investigation will determine whether anyone should face criminal charges for the deadly fire.

