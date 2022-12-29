Two multi-vehicle crashes impacting SB I-25 near Baptist Road

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, two-vehicle crashes were reported Thursday morning on southbound I-25 near Baptist Road.

The first traffic crash, involving two semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles was reported in the southbound lanes on I-25 at mile marker 158. CSP said one of the semi-trucks involved reported having a fuel leak.

MM 158 crash

No serious injuries were reported in this crash.

For the second crash, our KRDO crew at the scene reported seeing 12 vehicles involved in a crash along southbound I-25 at mile marker 157.

MM 157 crash

No injuries were reported.