Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 11:34 AM
Published 11:17 AM

Two multi-vehicle crashes impacting SB I-25 near Baptist Road

KRDO

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, two-vehicle crashes were reported Thursday morning on southbound I-25 near Baptist Road.

The first traffic crash, involving two semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles was reported in the southbound lanes on I-25 at mile marker 158. CSP said one of the semi-trucks involved reported having a fuel leak.

MM 158 crash

No serious injuries were reported in this crash.

For the second crash, our KRDO crew at the scene reported seeing 12 vehicles involved in a crash along southbound I-25 at mile marker 157.

MM 157 crash

No injuries were reported.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content