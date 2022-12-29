Skip to Content
Tiny dog reunited with family after being trapped in a Pueblo window well for days

HSPPR

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region attributes a good samaritan for the rescue of a tiny dog named Rowdy that was stuck for days in a window well.

People living in a Pueblo neighborhood heard Rowdy barking for days but didn't realize he was trapped. Finally, the HSPPR said someone decided to investigate the sound and found the small dog trapped at the bottom of a window well surrounded by leaves and debris.

HSPPR

The neighbor immediately called the HSPPR's Law Enforcement Team. Officer Acosta responded and was able to rescue Rowdy.

Once back at HSPPR-Pueblo, the organization's Lost and Found team received a call from Rowdy's relieved owner. She told HSPPR she saw Rowdy's photo online.

Rowdy the Chihuahua was quickly reunited with his family.

HSPPR

The HSPPR credits the concerned neighbor, Ofc. Acosta, and the Lost and Found team for rescuing Rowdy and giving him the happy ending he deserves.

For more information on the HSPPR, click here.

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

