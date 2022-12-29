Second egg shortage in five months spreads to southern Colorado

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Another outbreak of avian flu, following an earlier outbreak this summer, is combining with increased holiday demand to limit the availability of eggs in stores -- and raise prices, as well.

Many store shelves in the region are empty, and higher egg prices -- above $5 a dozen, in many instances -- have not slowed demand for the product.

Experts say that they will reevaluate the egg situation after the holidays when demand is expected to decrease.

Higher egg prices also may be caused by "cage-free" legislation in states that will require stores to sell only eggs that are not laid by chickens living in less than one square foot of space; such legislation begins taking effect in Colorado on Sunday and will be fully implemented in 2025.

Thousands of egg-laying chickens have been euthanized across the country to prevent the spread of avian flu from wild birds to domestic fowl; while most reported Colorado cases have been solely in wild birds (blue on the above map), several areas are experiencing cases in domestic birds (red) and some areas have reported flu cases in both categories (purple).

