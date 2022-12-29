Police report sexually violent predator living on East Platte Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Police Department, a sexually violent predator is living on the east side of town.

Thursday, police sent out an important message, notifying the community that offender Charles William Swift, 57, is residing at 3033 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Police have described Swift as 6 feet, two inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Police said Swift was convicted of first-degree sexual assault-physical force in 2000.

Swift's previous convictions:

Manufacture/sale/distribution of marijuana in 1997

Possession of paraphernalia in 1994

Possession/sale-schedule of one controlled substance in 1994

Theft in 1994

Unauthorized use of financial transaction device in 1988

According to police, there are 22 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672 for questions.