One dead in mobile home fire near Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to reports of a fire burning at a mobile home trailer park in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the Canterbury Park Manufactured Home Community in the 3000 block of S. Powers Blvd.

According to CSFD, there was a structure fire at a mobile home reported at 12:52 p.m.

At 1:25 p.m., CSFD announced the fire was under control. A victim brought out of the structure received medical attention.

However, at 1:40 p.m., CSFD confirmed one person died in the fire. At this time, the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

CSFD said the department will be investigating the death, cause, and origin of the fire. The investigation is in the beginning stages.