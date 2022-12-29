Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide case that happened in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

On Dec. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch. According to the sheriff's office, the call came in as a transfer from the Colorado Springs Police Department at 9:54 a.m.

The caller said a man was shooting in a house in the 9800 block of Rubicon Dr.

Multiple shots were fired within the home. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect immediately barricaded themself within the home.

EPCSO tactical support group, SWAT, K9s, and crisis negotiations all responded to the scene. Residents within a 1/4 mile radius of the address were told to stay away from windows and doors through an emergency text notification.

According to the sheriff's office, communication attempts began and were unsuccessful.

Hours later, SWAT members found three deceased adults inside the home.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson and 26-year-old Autumn Kirkpatrick.

According to investigators, the suspect had a "domestic relationship with one of the victims." He was identified as Wilmer Soto.

While the official cause and manner of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff's office is investigating this as an apparent murder-suicide.