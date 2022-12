According to the City of Colorado Springs, the bus service that caters to the community in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region will be delayed due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mountain Metropolitan Transit bus service will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

