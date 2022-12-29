Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound to the back. Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and in stable condition.

During the initial investigation, police said the suspect and victim may have known each other. There is no threat to the community.

