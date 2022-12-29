Homicide suspect arrested Wed. driving semi near Colorado Springs identified

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide suspect wanted in Arapahoe County was arrested Wednesday in Colorado Springs while driving a semi-truck.

The man was pulled over on southbound I-25 just before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Ray Nixon Power Plant exit, just south of Colorado Springs. During the arrest, the highway was briefly closed and then just the right lane remained closed for a while.

The suspect, who has now been identified as 31-year-old Erick Mejia, was arrested by the Fountain Police Department and turned over to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Mejia was wanted in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred in Arapahoe County on December 28.

According to the ACSO, deputies responded to a welfare check at 1 Digicomm Dr. on the 28th and found a man on the ground who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined the victim's van was parked next to the semi driven by Mejia. When Mejia started to drive away, he struck the victim and his van, causing fatal injuries.

The ACSO said Mejia then made a delivery to the business, Digicomm, and then left the area.

ACSO deputies were able to track the semi as it headed south on I-25 toward El Paso, Texas.

Mejia is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. He is facing a felony charge of Vehicular Homicide.