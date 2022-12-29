Drop off your real Christmas tree at no cost at Pueblo RecycleWorks beginning Jan. 5

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo residents looking to toss their real Christmas tree may now drop it off at Pueblo RecycleWorks at no cost.

Residents can drop off their real Christmas trees located at Pueblo RecycleWorks at 1595 Stockyard Rd.

Available days and hours:

Thursdays and Fridays: From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, 6, 12, and 13

Saturdays and Sundays: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, 8, 14, and 15

According to PuebloHealth, those dropping off their trees are responsible for unloading and removing all decorations, tree stands, wires, and nails before recycling them. Wreaths and garlands will not be accepted.

On Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14 mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Pueblo RecycleWorks.

Learn more information here or call the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment at 583-4309.