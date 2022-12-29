Colorado Springs and Fountain placed on accident alert status

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the overnight storm, the Colorado Springs Police and Fountain Police Departments initiated an accident alert status.

Wednesday at 8 p.m., CSPD announced the department was on Accident Alert Status due to weather and road conditions. That means all traffic accidents can be cold-reported or reported online. Cold traffic accident report forms are also available at any police department substations.

To cold-report, the accident must meet the following criteria:

No one died or was hurt

There were no drugs or alcohol involved

The wreck did not damage public property, (road signs, utility poles, etc.)

All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report

All involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange

CSPD reminds drivers to take appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions. Due to the increased distance needed to stop on icy and slick roads, slower driving speeds and increased following distance between cars are highly recommended.

For more information on CSPD cold reporting, click here.

At 12:35 a.m. Thursday, the FPD announced the City of Fountain was placed on accident alert status.

According to the department, drivers involved in a traffic accident without injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, and both have licenses, and all vehicles registered are asked to please exchange with the other party.

From there, people are asked to report the accident online within 72 hours by clicking here.