Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:31 AM

Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles

Cañon City Police Department

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) --  Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles.

Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, you're asked to contact Officer Bodycomb.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content