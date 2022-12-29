Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles.

Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, you're asked to contact Officer Bodycomb.