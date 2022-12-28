Xcel Energy excels at charity work

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- You know them as one of the biggest power utilities in southern Colorado, but did you know that Xcel Energy is one of the more charitable entities in our state?

Xcel employees, contractors, and retirees, supported by the company's foundation, have raised more than $10 million in 2022 and provided thousands of volunteer hours.

The utility supports a wide variety of charitable organizations and causes, including efforts to reduce carbon emissions. They also reward employees by donating on their behalf when they volunteer.