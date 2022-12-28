Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 8:49 PM

Xcel Energy excels at charity work

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- You know them as one of the biggest power utilities in southern Colorado, but did you know that Xcel Energy is one of the more charitable entities in our state?

Xcel employees, contractors, and retirees, supported by the company's foundation, have raised more than $10 million in 2022 and provided thousands of volunteer hours.

The utility supports a wide variety of charitable organizations and causes, including efforts to reduce carbon emissions. They also reward employees by donating on their behalf when they volunteer.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content