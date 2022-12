COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Utilities, North Roosevelt Street is shut down near Circle Drive and Pikes Peak Ave. due to a water main break in the area.

At 1:15 a.m., the utility company reported a water main break on North Roosevelt Street between Pikes Peak Ave. and East Bijou Street Wednesday.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until Wednesday evening for repair.

Click here to view the outage map.