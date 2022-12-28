Police search for armed suspect at Centura St. Francis Hospital; building on lockdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for an armed suspect at Centura St. Francis Hospital off Powers and Woodmen. The building has been placed under lockdown, according to police.

Wednesday, police said they received a call for a possible armed suspect at the hospital, just after 7:45 a.m.

As of 8:32 a.m., police said responding officers are holding positions in the garden level of the hospital.

Centura has provided KRDO with the following statement:

At this time, Centura St. Francis Hospital is under lockdown due to a report of a person with a weapon. Police are on site at the hospital attempting to locate this person, and our caregivers are following the proper protocols by sheltering in place out of an abundance of caution. Our ER remains open with security in place for patients with emergencies. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information to share. Centura St. Francis Hospital

According to police, there is no threat to the community, hospital, or patrons.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.