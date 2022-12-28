Police release name of victim reportedly shot by Colorado Springs man with arrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the man who was reportedly shot and killed with an arrow by his roommate.

On Dec. 18, officers caught 36-year- old Carlos Trejo trying to break into the Falcon Police substation. According to court documents, Trejo told police he had just shot his roommate "in the chest" and was trying to turn himself in.

In his arrest affidavit, Trejo admitted to shooting someone with an arrow and also using acid and cocaine at the time of the alleged attack.

Carlos Trejo, CSPD

Trejo then gave police the address of his apartment, in the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Blvd. At the scene, officers found a man dead with a compound bow near his body.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified him as 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, a resident of Colorado Springs. His official cause of death has not been released, but police are investigating this as a homicide.

According to CSPD, this is the 52nd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. This time last year, the city had investigated 43 homicides.

Trejo was arrested for second-degree murder and booked into the Criminal Justice Center.