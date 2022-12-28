Passenger killed after vehicle hits tree during traffic crash on North Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A passenger was killed after a vehicle hit a tree during a traffic crash on North Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic crash in the 1500 block of N. Nevada Ave. early Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Nevada Ave. when it entered the median area and over a curb. It then entered another median area where the vehicle spun sideways and hit a tree. The vehicle stopped in the northbound lanes.

The driver, a man, and the passenger, a woman were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The man was taken to the hospital and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is the 55th fatal traffic accident in Colorado Springs this year, officially breaking the record for fatal crashes.