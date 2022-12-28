Lockdown lifted at Centura St. Francis Hospital following armed suspect search

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Police Department, Centura St. Francis Hospital off Powers and Woodmen is now back to normal operating hours following a search for an armed suspect in the area.

Wednesday, police said they received a call for a possible armed suspect at the hospital, just after 7:45 a.m.

At 8:32 a.m., police said responding officers were holding positions in the garden level of the hospital.

At 8:53 a.m., police said that the lockdown has been lifted at the hospital and the building has returned to normal service.

According to police, there is no threat to the community, hospital, or patrons.

Centura provided KRDO with an updated statement about the situation, just after 9 a.m.:

The lockdown at Centura St. Francis Hospital has been lifted. Through cooperation with Colorado Springs Police it was determined there was no threat to our campus, and our operations are returning to normal. Emergency care was safely delivered without interruption throughout the morning. Centura St. Francis Hospital

This incident remains under investigation.