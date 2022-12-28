Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd.

A few minutes after announcing that closer, CDOT said the right lane was only closed.

Colorado State Patrol told KRDO a traffic stop resulted in someone being taken into custody. According to CSP, that person is the suspect in a homicide.

According to the Fountain Police Department, the suspect was wanted out of Arapahoe County. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of the arrest.

This is a developing story.