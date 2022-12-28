Colorado transitioning to federal hotline for COVID-19 vaccine info. and appointments in 2023

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning in 2023, Coloradans who need help making an appointment by phone to get a COVID-19 vaccine or information will be asked to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) free COVID-19 hotline.

According to state officials, Colorado's COVID-19 vaccine hotline, 1-800-CO VAX CO, has seen a significant decrease in calls recently. Because of that, operations will end on Dec. 31, 2022. From Jan. 1, 2023, on, people who call that number will hear a recorded message directing them to call 1-800-232-0233 or contact the state's COVID-19 website.

Colorado activated the COVAXCO vaccine hotline in January 2021. Since its inception, the call center:

Received more than 290,000 calls.

Assisted Coloradans live for more than 1.8 million minutes, or more than 30,000 hours.

Scheduled nearly 14,000 vaccine appointments.

Assisted more than 22,000 Coloradans with locating or updating their vaccine records in the Colorado Immunization Information System.

The CDC vaccine hotline provides help in English, Spanish, and several other languages. Information on COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado, provider locations, and information on how to schedule an appointment is available here.