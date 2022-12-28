City says emergency water main repairs could affect large portions of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced crews would be performing emergency water main repair on the water main beginning Wednesday. According to officials, these repairs could affect a large portion of the residents in the city.

The city's Public Works Department said the repairs are on the water main that connects the city's water storage tank to all of Manitou Springs.

The work will create a water disruption for a large percentage of households in Manitou Springs as water pressure in the system drops. Now, city officials are urging residents to conserve as much water as possible.

Residents are asked to:

Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities

At this time, there is no estimated time of completion for the emergency repairs. As of Wednesday morning, crews were beginning the digging to locate the main that requires the repair. Officials are also unclear on how many people will be affected by the water disruption.

Once the water connection is restored, officials said discolored water and/or low water pressure might happen. If that occurs, residents are asked to run their tap on cold to resolve the issue.

For updates on the repairs, click here.