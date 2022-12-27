Pueblo County deputy facing DUI charges

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deputy who has been with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for nine years is now on leave after allegedly getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero told 13 Investigates that an internal investigation into deputy Kenney Garbiso is currently being conducted. He added that the department is following protocol and any final disciplinary decisions will come from himself and him alone.

Gabriso is facing two charges, driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of more than .08.

According to the court summons that was issued to Gabriso earlier this month, he was pulled over by the Pueblo Police Department on S. Santa Fe Ave. on Dec. 3rd, just before 3 a.m.

Sheriff Lucero said depending on the findings from their internal review of the incident, disciplinary action could be anything from a suspension to termination.

Gabriso's first court appearance is currently scheduled for February. It is unclear at this time how long the internal investigation into the deputy's conduct will take.