Possible pipe bomb found near a trash facility in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a possible explosive device was found near a business in unincorporated El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the situation below:

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the possible explosive device was found at a business in the 500 block Air Ln., south of Hwy. 24 and Hwy. 94.

The Colorado Springs corporate office of GFL Colorado Springs Transfer Station, a trash transfer disposal station, received a call earlier Tuesday morning from an unknown individual that there was a bomb on the site along Air Ln.

When employees searched the site, the EPCSO said they did find what appears to be a pipe bomb. The sheriff's office was called just after 9:45 a.m.

The sheriff's office said a cordon has been established of several hundred yards. People are asked to stay away.

Members of the Regional Explosive Unit responded to the scene. As of 11 a.m., that unit is still working to determine whether or not it's an active explosive device.

The sheriff's office said the scene is expected to be active for the next several hours.

This is a developing story.