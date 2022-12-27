Police search for man accused of threatening workers at Colorado Springs fast-food restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man accused of threatening employees at a fast-food restaurant in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a man entered through the drive-through of a McDonald's restaurant in the 4800 block of N. Academy at 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2012. Police said the man pulled up to the window and exited his car.

CSPD said the man was "irate" with the employee while ordering his food.

At that point, CSPD said the man threatened the employee with a handgun, and stated he was going to "shoot up the place."

According to police, the man got back in his vehicle and drove northbound on Flintridge Dr.

The suspect is described as being 6'0" to 6'2" between 200 and 210 lbs. with brown hair.

Police also provided an image of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Gary Frasier at 719-444-7235. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.