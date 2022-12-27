Skip to Content
today at 10:40 AM
Published 10:47 AM

Evacuation for police activity in Fountain, near Ronald Reagan Hwy. and Santa Fe Ave.

FPD

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A heavy police presence was reported in Fountain Tuesday morning, near Ronald Reagan Hwy. and Santa Fe Ave.

According to the Fountain Police Department, law enforcement activity in the 500 block of Royalty Pl. was first reported at 10:35 a.m.

Police told KRDO there was someone inside a home threatening to shoot outside of their house. Police said a 1/4 mile radius was evacuated. Officers later said that person did fire outside their window.

This is a developing story.

