El Paso County resident finds body in yard, sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after an El Paso County woman found a body in her yard.

On Dec. 26, just after 10 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received reports a resident found a body in her yard in the 20000 block of Lockridge Dr. This is just east of U.S. 83 and north of Black Forest.

At the scene, deputies found the body of a man. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division responded and took over the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, this is considered a suspicious death at this time.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will make a final ruling on the cause and manner of death.

