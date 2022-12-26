Support youth programs in El Paso County by recycling your Christmas tree

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you would like to reduce tree waste, create mulch, and support youth development non-profits in El Paso County, donate your Christmas tree to TreeCycle.

TreeCycle is held during the first two weeks of January and is organized by El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports. For a suggested minimum donation of five dollars per tree, area residents can drop off their trees at six locations throughout the county.

According to Colorado Springs Youth Sports, 100 percent of the donations received will go to area youth programs. Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park.

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 7, and 8, 2023:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street – be mindful of area detours)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Tree drop-offs and donations can also be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays over December 27-30, 2022 and January 3-14 & 17-31, 2023.

For more information on the TreeCycle program: www.csyouthsports.net/treecycle, www.elpasoco.com, or (719) 323-8043.