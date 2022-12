COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a house fire Monday morning on Castlewood Ln.

This is near N. Academy Blvd. and Dublin Blvd.

CSFD said crews arrived at the home within five minutes, quickly attacked the fire, and extinguished it.

No occupants or firefighters were injured in the fire.

KRDO has learned this was an Airbnb property.