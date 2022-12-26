Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was let go Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Broncos suffered an embarrassing 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the L.A. Rams.

With his firing, Hackett did not make it through the first season of his four-year contract and ended his time in Denver with a 4-11 record.

New owner and CEO, Greg Penner made the decision to fire Hackett.

According to our news partners in Denver, the Broncos are expected to prioritize experience in this head coaching search after hiring three consecutive head coaches with no previous head coaching experience.