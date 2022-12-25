Married couple dead in apparent murder-suicide outside Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation

Skip to Content
THORNTON, Colo. (CNN)-- Law enforcement officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

Police in Thornton responded to a call of a fire at the congregation where they were told an adult female was shot and killed by an adult male who then turned the gun himself, according to a statement from police.

The individuals were married and former members of the congregation, police said.

"The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined," Thornton police said in a tweet.

"A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit."

There is no known threat to the community at this time, police said.

No motive or further information is being released at this time.

Thornton is located about 10 miles north of Denver.

