Travel woes continue at Denver International Airport, nearly 1,000 flights canceled in 2 days

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The cold, winter weather continues to push back people's holiday plans during some of the busiest travel days of the year.

As of 11 a.m., Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 422 delays with 353 cancellations, per FlightAware.

According to 9News, there were 645 cancellations and 866 delays during Thursday's snowstorm. And the day before that, Dec. 20, there were 170 cancellations and 700 delays.

On Twitter, the airport thanked travelers for giving staff and fellow passengers grace during the extreme conditions.

According to the Colorado Springs Airport's website, at least four flights were canceled with multiple delays as of 11 a.m. The airport said when delays or cancellations happen, local airlines are responsible for updating all flight information.

Even though the weather is getting better in Colorado, with temperatures expected to rise into the weekend, the storm is pushing east and could continue causing issues.

People are advised to double and triple-check flight statuses.