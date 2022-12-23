Skip to Content
2:04 PM
Three-year-old child found unresponsive in Pueblo after coming into contact with fentanyl

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after the Pueblo Police Department found a young child who had reportedly come into contact with fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old child. It was at the scene that investigators determined the child had come into contact with the dangerous drug.

The child was rushed to a local hospital. However, their condition worsened, and was later taken to another hospital for additional treatment.

KRDO is reaching out to law enforcement for additional information.

