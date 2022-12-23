Skip to Content
today at 9:32 AM
Sunshine Wildland Fire at 100% containment

Mountain View Fire Rescue

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Sunshine Wildland Fire that started on Monday is now at 100% containment, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday.

According to fire officials, all evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted on Wednesday night.

Earlier that day, fire officials reported at 12:08 p.m. that the Sunshine Wildland Fire was at 65% containment. At that time, 70 fire personnel were working on the fire.

On Tuesday night, the fire remained at 65% containment, and evacuated areas were shifted to evacuation warnings, according to fire officials.

On Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported crews responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Dr., just before 2 p.m.

Minutes later, emergency evacuation orders were issued to all residents and businesses in the area due to a structure fire becoming a wildfire.

KRDO News

