Sub-zero temperatures lead to death in Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs experienced sub-zero temperatures that were only made colder by the wind.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported that due to this extreme cold, at least one person died and one was transported to the hospital.

CSPD found a transient male that was deceased in the 3600 blk of Citadel Dr on December 22, 2022, around 2:30 p.m.

According to CSPD, the 42-year-old was found deceased near a power transformer for a building, likely looking for warmth.  Officers noticed a layer of snow on his belongings, indicating he had been there for some time. 

CSPD says that 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 500 block of Arrawanna Street for a possible deceased male in his transient camp near an alleyway. 

CSPD reports that medical personnel found signs of life and transported him to a hospital where hospital staff continued their work. When officers left the hospital the male was still alive and in the care of the Emergency Room staff.

Emily Arseneau

Emily Arseneau

