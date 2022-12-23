Skip to Content
StoneCreek of Flying Horse teams up with New Life Church for food drive to help those in need during the holidays

StoneCreek of Flying Horse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A senior living community, StoneCreek of Flying Horse teamed up with New Life Church to spread some holiday cheer this year by giving, sharing, and showing the community how much they care.

The organization came together to host their second annual food drive for families in Colorado Springs. It's called the November Thanksgiving food drive for StoneCreek of Flying Horse. All the items collected will go toward those in need during the holidays.

“We had the opportunity to give back to our local food bank with help from our friends at New Life Church!” shares Activity Director, Brandon Crawford. “We received over 20 pounds of canned goods and various other non-perishable food items from the community.”

StoneCreek of Flying Horse is thankful for all the family and friends who donated to help those in need this holiday season, the organization said.

“We hope our donations help to make the season brighter for local families,” adds Executive Director, Sunny Welch.

You can learn more about StoneCreek of Flying Horse here.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

