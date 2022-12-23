‘South Park’ creators announce reopening date for Casa Bonita

DENVER (KRDO) -- The creators of "South Park" have officially announced when the iconic restaurant in Lakewood, Casa Bonita will once again open its doors, according to 9NEWS. Casa Bonita will be reopening in May 2023.

Parker, Stone, and Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez announced the news on YouTube on Thursday:

“Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years – we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado,” Rodriguez said.

An agreement to purchase the restaurant for $3.1 million was placed on the table in September 2021.