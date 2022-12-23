More than a dozen calls expected for broken pipes over the holiday weekend

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Plumbers in Southern Colorado are warning residents about frozen pipe damage as they prepare for the busy weekend. Not only are plumbers bracing for the flood of calls after this frigid weather, but people and their holiday cooking can cause a backup in their pipes as well.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Colorado Springs is expecting at least 30 calls for frozen pipe repairs this holiday weekend and some of those calls started coming in as early as Thursday.

According to the plumbing company, kitchen pipes and pipes exposed to the cold are more likely to end up freezing in subzero temperatures. However, plumbing experts advise against trying to thaw or fix pipes on your own.

"Because you could either burn insulation -- which can cause a house fire. You could cause the pipes to break even more if you're not doing it correctly. It's not advised if you're not a licensed plumber," said Robbie Petersen, project manager at Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Colorado Springs.

Residents should open the cupboard under the sinks so warmer air can flow in.

Many foods that are cooked this time of year may contain fats, oils, and grease. If those foods are improperly disposed, it can cause backups.

Colorado Springs Utilities suggests wiping pots, pans, and dishes with a paper towel before washing them. Pour leftover grease into an empty can or container and throw it away when it hardens. Also, cover drains with screens or catch baskets.

For those who suspect pipes are frozen, plumbing experts advise scheduling an appointment right away. That way you'll save a long wait if you're right, and you can always cancel if it turns out your pipes are in working condition.