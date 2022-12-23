Mail delivery problems reported in Peyton

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- Residents of Peyton, a small rural community 25 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, are complaining about a lack of mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service office there.

One resident posted a photo on Facebook, showing Amazon packages piled high in the post office's parking lot; she said that she was told the office is too busy to deliver the packages, and that she has too many to be delivered.

Facebook

"It doesn't seem very secure to me," she said.

The woman also explained that she has to make a 40-minute round trip every two days to get her mail.

Another resident said that she has not received mail, including medication, because of limited staff at the post office.

Facebook

KRDO has contacted James Boxrud, a USPS spokesman in the agency's Denver office; Boxrud said that he's unaware of the situation but will try to confirm what's happening and provide more details.