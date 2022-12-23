How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a problem for a new age for those switching to electric vehicles who say they're less efficient in the cold.

One Broomfield couple decided to switch to an E.V. household this year, according to 9NEWS.

Les' wife, Marlene Strickland said that she likes her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather because it doesn't violate any puffer laws when it's warming up and stationed in the garage.

Strickland said the vehicle handles better in the snow because of the weight of the battery.

“(In the cold) the range does drop about 30 percent,” Strickland said. “But if you think about your daily average drive, you’re going to the grocery store, you’re running errands, you’re going to work.”

Strickland's said her friend at work asked about whether an E.V. is a good alternative option, driving from the mountains in ski traffic.

“If you’re stopped in traffic, the only thing your battery is doing is keeping the car warm, your seat heaters,” she said. “It’s using very little battery.”

Nigel Zeid, a former E.V. salesman who runs a company promoting electric vehicles told 9NEWS that the battery diminishes the range.

“Certainly it slows down,” Zeid said. “Just like your phone will lose more charge if you left it out now…or a flashlight battery.”

“It’s a chemical reaction. So it slows down how fast the electrons can move within the battery.”

Zeid tested his E.V. during Thursday's frigid temperatures and told 9NEWS it performed well.

“You could lose on a day like this possibly 20 percent of your range. But the key with it…most of us being just commuters…we’re doing about 40 to 50 miles a day and you’ve got a car with a 250 mile range. Even if you lose 50 miles of that you’ve still got more than enough charge to do what you want to do,” he said.