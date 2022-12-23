Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year- old man was booked in the El Paso County Jail on second-degree murder charges after he attempted to break into a closed police station to turn himself in.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carlos Trejo attempted to get into the Falcon Police substation at 1:23 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18., but the building was closed. After failing to enter through the front door, police said Trejo jumped over the back fence of the substation to enter through the employee entrance.

Court documents said that Trejo used a snow brush to try and break a glass door to get into the station. When an officer asked what he was doing, Trejo said he was trying to turn himself in and said, "I just woke up and shot my friend in the chest."

His arrest affidavit states Trejo admitted to shooting someone with an arrow. Trejo also told investigators he was using acid and cocaine at the time. It was noted in the affidavit that Trejo was "hallucinating and emotionally distraught."

CSPD officers went to the address Trejo provided and found a man dead, identified as 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, and a compound bow near his body.

According to the affidavit, Trejo previously called the CSPD communications center at 6:54 p.m. and stated there was "a situation in the apartment which he had to get away from, but he wouldn't give the call taker any further information."

Officers were dispatched to the apartment, but received no response while trying to make contact with Trejo.

Court documents state that Trejo has a history of using acid and cocaine and, just days earlier was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.