El Paso County Jail Video Visitation building scheduled for remodeling Jan. 2

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, Jan. 2, the El Paso County Jail Video Visitation building will be closed for remodeling. The remodel is expected to be completed on or around April 2, 2023.

The El Paso County Jail Video Visitation building is located at 2727 E. Las Vegas St.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the lobby and front desk area of the visitation building are undergoing a remodel to improve the health, safety, and overall efficiencies of those who utilize the building. Also, more workspace will be made for citizens to complete paperwork.

During the remodeling process, those who wish to visit an incarcerated citizen may still use the online visits here. Also, inmates will still be released at the Jail Sally port and jail lobby.