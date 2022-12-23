Cripple Creek cop accused of creating sex videos with victim of a crime he was investigating

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest affidavit of a former Cripple Creek detective and sergeant reveals he tried gaining information on an investigation into him from the victim and more.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), former Cripple Creek Police Department Detective/Sergeant Alexander Kenoyer was taken into custody on Dec. 19 following a lengthy investigation.

Kenoyer faces charges stemming from an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of an alleged crime that he was investigating while with the CCPD.

On August 24, 2022, the affidavit states the CBI was contacted by the Cripple Creek Police Department Chief of Police Charles "Bud" Bright for assistance in a criminal investigation. The CBI began a parrel investigation into possible criminal charges against Kenoyer while CCPD continued an internal affairs investigation into him.

Kenoyer had reportedly been put on administrative leave the previous day, Aug. 23.

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 20, 2022, the CCPD received a phone call from someone asking to speak with Chief Bright about Kenoyer.

The affidavit states the victim told the on-duty dispatcher they were "about to post a police officer's indiscretions online." The victim went on to say Kenoyer had them send "lying letters" previously to the chief and that Kenoyer had told them to lie about a "sexual relationship" they had with him for the last six months. The affidavit states the caller said they have proof of the allegations.

On Aug. 21, 2022, the victim called and told investigators they had received a call from Kenoyer from a restricted number the day before. According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators Kenoyer had "begged and offered (redacted) money not to meet with" investigators.

In the affidavit, the victim said they were now "terrified" to walk into the police department and weren't sure what to do.

During that phone call, the victim told investigators their involvement with Kenoyer began in October after they filed a police report with the CCPD.

In the affidavit, the victim told investigators they were sex trafficked and sold by their former partner in Hawaii. The victim said, "for a man like Alex (Kenoyer) to even look at me, much less touch me or want anything to do with me or tell me that I was special."

According to the affidavit, the victim provided paperwork related to the reported sex trafficking ring. The victim said Kenoyer knew about this.

According to the affidavit, Kenoyer asked the victim to erase all of the text messages, pictures, and any other forms of communication between them. The victim, however, told investigators they didn't delete their correspondence.

The affidavit includes text conversations between Kenoyer and the victim dating back to Oct. 2021. In the recovered communication between Kenoyer's CCPD-issued phone and the victim, the affidavit outlines conversations of them discussing being together, meeting, and detailing interactions.

In the affidavit is a conversation from July 8, 2022. In it, Kenoyer tells the victim they just received an official notice of an IA regarding their "claims to Teller." They went on to say "Can you please tell me what you gave teller during the investigation. I could lose my job."

The victim reportedly agreed to give Kenoyer information, offering to also give him statements, saying they will, "sign anything you want me to sign."

Kenoyer tells the victim, "K. Honestly I have to outright deny any relationship. But depending on what they have that may be impossible."

On July 20, 2022, Kenoyer writes, "My only request would be delete our conversations and pictures for now. You can wait until this is all over... just want this crap to disappear and not resurface. Already makes me sick knowing teller county has pictures of me."

According to the affidavit, on July 22, 2022, there is communication about a letter being sent to Kenoyer's chief. It's unclear what the content of the letter is.

He was advised on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

13 Investigates found Kenoyer was previously employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department. The CSPD wouldn't say why he resigned from the department in 2012.

Kenoyer has also been placed on the Brady List, a public database with information about police misconduct, public complaints, use-of-force reports, and more.