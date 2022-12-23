Colorado State Patrol continues toy drive started by a corporal’s son for children in need

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year, Colorado State Patrol is continuing a yearly tradition started by a family of one of their own to help children in need.

In 2010, Colorado State Patrol Corporal Ivan Alvarado's son was diagnosed with leukemia. Alvarado's other son, Daniel Alvarado who was six at the time, decided to start a toy drive in honor of his brother, Diego. That grew to become what's known as Cancer Fighters to the Rescue, an annual Toy Drive for Children's Hospital Oncology Department in Aurora.

According to the fundraiser's Facebook, Diego passed away six years ago.

Over the years, the Alvarado Family has continued to bring joy to hundreds of children in Diego's name.

According to Colorado State Patrol, more than 300 toys were collected by the Alvarado Family. In the drive's 13 years of operation,

Monday, the family delivered more than 2,500 toys to the Oncology Department at the hospital.

Cancer Fighters to the Rescue

“This is important to me because I knew what it was like to spend Christmas in the hospital,” says Alvarado. “I saw what my brother had to go through and it was really tough on me and my family, so I wanted to bring Christmas to the kids that were going to be stuck there on my favorite holiday.”

Colorado State Patrol said there are several drop locations, including some at the agencies' several locations. In addition, a GoFundMe account was created to ensure the toy drive increases year after year to help children in need for the holidays.

“To the CSP community, I want to say thank you for the amount of support you have given me since day one,” said Daniel. “None of this could be accomplished without you guys, and I appreciate every single one of you who have been there for me.”

Every year, Daniel loves to see the toy drive grow with new volunteers. He said he's excited to see what the future holds with Cancer Fighters to the Rescue.

For more information on Cancer Fighters to the Rescue, click here.

“I love seeing the community come together,” said Alvarado. “It's nice to see that one small person can make a difference in the lives of many.”