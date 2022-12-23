2 taken into custody after police find drugs inside home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were taken into custody after drugs were found inside a home on Hatch Circle in Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle, just after 3:50 p.m.

According to the police, officers found that the involved individuals had outstanding warrants. Police said officers received consent to search the common areas inside the home from the owner. During the search, police said officers found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Later that day, police said officers obtained a warrant to search the entire home, including the suspects' locked basement bedroom.

Once a search warrant was obtained, the suspects surrendered after police warned of a K9 unit being on the scene.

According to police, Laffarin Darensbourg, 37, and Crystal Whitmann, 40 were taken into custody without incident.