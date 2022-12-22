Warming Shelters across Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Due to the heavy winter storm moving across Southern Colorado, many cities and counties have opened warming shelters for people needing help.

Colorado Springs

Springs Rescue Mission and RJ Montgomery Center in Colorado Springs have beds available for those that need them.

The Sanctuary Church, operated by the American Red Cross, opened Wednesday afternoon and will stay open through Dec. 23 in Old Colorado City at 1930 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904.

The RJ Montgomery Center in Downtown Colorado Springs is also open as a warming shelter, at 709 S. Sierra Madre S.

Pueblo

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing Monday, ahead of the storm, that runs through Monday, Dec. 26. Thursday, the Pueblo Transit center opened as a warming shelter. That will be available from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. every night. That facility, however, can only hold 25 people.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission can hold around 150 people overnight.

KRDO spoke to Mayor Gradisar regarding warming shelters during the day Thursday. He said he hopes other churches and religious institutions will utilize their buildings as temporary shelters, which is allowed during an emergency declaration.

According to the Colorado Div. Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Crazy Faith Street Ministry at 807 W 4th Street will open at 6 p.m. as a warming shelter.

Monument

Warming shelter at Grace Best Elementary School at 66 Jefferson St. The shelter opened Wednesday afternoon and will be open 24 hours until right after breakfast Saturday, Dec. 24.

The Salvation Army will be at the shelter providing meals, snacks, and water. Pets are welcome but need to be in a kennel. Kennels will be provided as needed.

Fremont County

According to the Colorado Div. Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Loaves and Fishes opened Wednesday as a warming shelter. It's located at 241 Justice Center Rd, Cañon City, CO 81212 and will be open through

Huerfano County

According to a press release, the Huerfano County Community Center is on standby for the upcoming extreme weather expected Wednesday night through Friday. County officials said the shelter will open if there is a power outage, highway closures, or any requests made to the dispatch center from an emergency official.

Below is a map of current and active warming centers and shelters for the storm complied by the CO Emergency Mgmt.: