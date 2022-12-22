Skip to Content
Subzero temperatures could cause frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday likely have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up.

One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater.

"After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes out," he said.

While Christmas weekend isn't the best or the most convenient time to repair frozen pipes -- and clean up the accompanying water damage or other mess -- local plumbers are preparing to be busy responding to repair calls.

