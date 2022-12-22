Pueblo County deputy arrested on harassment charge

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County jail worker has been booked into the jail himself.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office detention deputy Donald Teschner was arrested Tuesday by the Pueblo Police and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Teschner is charged with misdemeanor harassment strike/shove/kick. He was released from jail Tuesday on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

The details surrounding the arrest were not immediately available, but KRDO is working to obtain the probable cause arrest affidavit.

Teschner has been arrested before. According to court records, he was convicted of possession of a gun while drunk in 2019. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation in that incident. He is due in court on December 28.