How to properly drive near snow plows following winter blast across Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Drivers should always be prepared, especially during the winter season when roads become icy and dangerous. However, drivers should keep in mind how to safely drive when the snow plow drivers are clearing the roads following inclement weather conditions.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers how to be safe and courteous on the roads when traveling in these inclement weather conditions.

Change the way you drive

Be sure to slow down and leave extra room between you and surrounding vehicles when roads are wet, snowy, or icy. Avoid using cruise control, braking quickly, or sharp turns.

Don't crowd the plow

Drive behind an active plow, it's safer to drive on. Give the snow plow plenty of room to work and only pass when it's safe to do so.

Stay alert

Check your gas tank and keep them more than halfway full. Check road conditions which can change in a matter of minutes. Take breaks from driving if you need them.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, several snow plow drivers are out on the roads Thursday morning.

