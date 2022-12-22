Heads Up: Look at roads conditions and closures across Southern Colorado this winter storm

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday's winter storm is affecting roads across Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there are multiple safety closures in place due to adverse driving conditions and low visibility due to blowing snow in Northern Colorado.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

The Grand County Sheriff's Office shared images of what Highway 40 looked like Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

According to COTrip, between the start of CO 83 in Colorado Springs and Stage Road, Franktown, drivers are warned of icy, snow, and high wind.

CDOT said there could be up to 1.5 inches of new snow accumulation in the area with wind gusts of up to 26 mph.

Further south into Pueblo County, drivers are warned of high, dry wind across CO 10 between US 160 and US 50 in La Junta. There will also be significant new snow accumulation and wind gusts in that area.

The same road conditions are projected for US 160 and US 350.

Highway 50 through Pueblo extending east already has snowy, icy, and snow-packed spots with high winds.

Colorado Springs and Fountain police are on accident alert status Thursday due to the weather.

To stay up-to-date on Colorado road conditions, follow the Twitter feed below: